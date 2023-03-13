Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 197 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $23,851,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,952.6% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 7,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 35,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AVB traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.42. 193,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,850. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.97 and its 200 day moving average is $176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

