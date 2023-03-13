Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 18,748 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of Overstock.com worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 211.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.92. 698,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

