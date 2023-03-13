Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the February 13th total of 178,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. 753,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

