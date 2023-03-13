Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,758,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,333,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 105,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 172,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

