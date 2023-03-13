Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $501,748.79

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $501,748.79 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00070818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00051396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00022784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000885 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.