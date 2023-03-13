Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,154. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

