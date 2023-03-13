Anson Funds Management LP Sells 428,080 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,080 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.15% of Landsea Homes worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA remained flat at $6.50 during trading on Monday. 9,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,029. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $266.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

