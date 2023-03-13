Anson Funds Management LP Purchases 33,660 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1,110.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,269. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

