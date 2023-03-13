Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Separately, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Eyewear during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

NASDAQ LUCYW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.38. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,797. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Innovative Eyewear Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

