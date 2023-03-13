Anson Funds Management LP Invests $476,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in UMH Properties by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 1,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,268 shares of company stock valued at $38,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UMH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.83. 193,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,052. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -122.39%.
UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.
