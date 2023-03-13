Anson Funds Management LP Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Anson Funds Management LP lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.36. 899,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

