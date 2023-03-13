Anson Funds Management LP Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CAE by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CAE by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.49. 39,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

