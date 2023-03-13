Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 542,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.24% of Seritage Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,002,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,002,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643,018 shares in the company, valued at $188,654,797.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,944 shares of company stock worth $5,226,644 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Shares of NYSE:SRG traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $9.84. 564,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,827. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

