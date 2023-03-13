Ankr Price Tops $0.0343 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $331.69 million and approximately $141.86 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00034539 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00218127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,256.60 or 0.99993810 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03152064 USD and is up 13.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $67,358,148.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

