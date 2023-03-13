Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Anglo American Platinum from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.