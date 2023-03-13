Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for VIZIO (VZIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) in the last few weeks:
- 3/3/2023 – VIZIO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – VIZIO was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 3/1/2023 – VIZIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – VIZIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – VIZIO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
VIZIO Trading Down 0.5 %
VIZIO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. 115,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,697. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -880.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $13.84.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
