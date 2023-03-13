Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for VIZIO (VZIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2023 – VIZIO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – VIZIO was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/1/2023 – VIZIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – VIZIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – VIZIO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VIZIO Trading Down 0.5 %

VIZIO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. 115,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,697. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -880.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in VIZIO by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VIZIO by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VIZIO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

