Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $181.76 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,039 shares of company stock worth $5,304,392. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

