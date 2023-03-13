Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.07. The company had a trading volume of 499,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,427. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,039 shares of company stock worth $5,304,392. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

