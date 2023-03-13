Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.62

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 109824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000.

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.