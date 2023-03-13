Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.62

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 109824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.