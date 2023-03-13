Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.81, reports. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.93% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,240. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at $578,477.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 184,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 62,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 608,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.