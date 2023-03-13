Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.81, reports. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.93% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million.
Amplify Energy Trading Down 17.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,240. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at $578,477.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
