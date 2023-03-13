Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.28 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $3.48 or 0.00014768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $52.85 million and $2.28 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

