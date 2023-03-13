Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.35

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 149179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
