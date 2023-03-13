Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.35

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 149179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

