American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Avenir Corp’s Largest Position

Avenir Corp cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 13.5% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $127,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.69 and a 200-day moving average of $217.30. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

