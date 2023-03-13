American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.24 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

