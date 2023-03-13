American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $102.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.83.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

