Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.17

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 15183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $782.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

