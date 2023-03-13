ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 259,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,091. The stock has a market cap of $228.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

