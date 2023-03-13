AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 31st

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
TSE ALA traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,623. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88.
In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$46,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,441,812.90. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
