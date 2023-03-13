AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 31st

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE ALA traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,623. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$46,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,441,812.90. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AltaGas Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.14.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

