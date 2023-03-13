Alphabet Inc. Purchases New Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 889,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Alphabet Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Spero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.39. 807,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,775. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

