Alphabet Inc. Purchases New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,666,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Repligen by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,034 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,053,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,613,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.07. The company had a trading volume of 141,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,660. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

