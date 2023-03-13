Alphabet Inc. Makes New Investment in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. Vera Therapeutics makes up about 0.3% of Alphabet Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alphabet Inc. owned 1.11% of Vera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 46,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,389,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,640.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 1,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,714,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,102,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,743,632. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 109,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,350. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERA. Wedbush downgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

