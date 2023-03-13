Alphabet Inc. Invests $529,000 in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 215,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 6.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invitae by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Invitae by 78.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,959,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 863,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Insider Activity at Invitae

Invitae Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,240. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.