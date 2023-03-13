Alphabet Inc. Invests $16.88 Million in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,875,000. Sana Biotechnology comprises 0.9% of Alphabet Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 904.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 264,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,924. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $682.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

