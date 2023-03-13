Alphabet Inc. Buys New Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,352,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,065,000. Benson Hill accounts for about 2.1% of Alphabet Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alphabet Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Benson Hill at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Benson Hill news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,000 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,755.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benson Hill stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 369,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,322. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

