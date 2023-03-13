Alphabet Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,138,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,839,000. Lyft makes up about 4.1% of Alphabet Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alphabet Inc. owned 1.76% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after buying an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,019,000 after purchasing an additional 111,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 54.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,011,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,408 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,844,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,370,818. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

