Alphabet Inc. Acquires New Position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,552,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,386,000. EQRx comprises 12.0% of Alphabet Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alphabet Inc. owned about 0.11% of EQRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EQRx by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 617,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQRx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EQRx by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,290,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,893 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in EQRx by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,470 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of EQRx stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.15. 515,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,699. EQRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EQRx

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

