Alpha Square Group S LLC Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alpha Square Group S LLC cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.02. 2,999,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,752. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

