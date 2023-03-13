Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of EW stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75.
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,077. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
Further Reading
