Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,077. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.