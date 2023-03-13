Alpha Square Group S LLC Purchases 400 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $8.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $468.49. The company had a trading volume of 957,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

