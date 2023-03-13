Alpha Square Group S LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 204.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,419,000.

EDV stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. 442,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,251. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $122.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

