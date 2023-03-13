Alpha Square Group S LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 311.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. 3,069,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,358. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

