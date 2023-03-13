Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.