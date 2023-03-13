Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 13,724 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 451.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 128,620 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 117,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 496,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,353. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

