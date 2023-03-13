Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 464.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Semtech makes up approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Semtech worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Semtech by 236.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Semtech by 88.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.32. 138,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Semtech

Several research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.