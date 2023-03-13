Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.16. The stock had a trading volume of 295,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

