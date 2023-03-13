Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 567.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises about 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Extreme Networks worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 150,118 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 189,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,876. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $758,456 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

