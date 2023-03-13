Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Flex makes up about 1.1% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flex by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,462. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,216 shares of company stock worth $373,973 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

