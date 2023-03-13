Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 66,681 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,681 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Magnite worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Magnite by 32,940.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 348,842 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Magnite Stock Down 1.1 %

MGNI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 395,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,416. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.