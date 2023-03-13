Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after buying an additional 482,717 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

