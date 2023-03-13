Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,513. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

